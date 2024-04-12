Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeals fraud conviction, 25-year prison sentence

April 12, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A lawyer for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday filed a notice of appeal of his federal fraud and conspiracy conviction and his 25-year prison sentence. Bankman-Fried’s appeal came two weeks after he was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Manhattan and ordered to pay $11 billion in forfeiture for the massive fraud at the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and a related hedge fund, Alameda Research.

