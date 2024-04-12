Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan Chase is set to report first-quarter earnings — here’s what the Street expects

April 12, 2024

(CNBC) JPMorgan will be watched closely for clues on how banks fared at the start of the year. While the biggest U.S. bank by assets has navigated the rate environment well since the Federal Reserve began raising rates two years ago, smaller peers have seen their profits squeezed. The industry has been forced to pay up for deposits as customers shift cash into higher-yielding instruments, squeezing margins.

