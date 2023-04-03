Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla reports 422,875 deliveries for first quarter of 2023

April 3, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla on Sunday posted its first-quarter vehicle production and delivery report for 2023. Here are the key numbers from the electric vehicle maker: Total deliveries Q1 2023: 422,875 Total production Q1 2023: 440,808 Deliveries are the closest approximation of sales disclosed by Tesla and are not broken out by individual model or region. The first quarter numbers represent a 36% increase in deliveries

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge Fund Trader and Broker-Dealer Partner Charged in Multi-Million Dollar Spac Insider Trading Scheme
  2. Nasdaq 100 futures slip ahead of first trading day of the second quarter: Live updates
  3. McDonald’s reportedly temporarily shuts its U.S. offices and prepares layoff notices
  4. Tesla reports 422,875 deliveries for first quarter of 2023
  5. Hedge funds reverse course in Jan with $3.94bn net inflows

Search


Categories