(CNBC) Tesla on Sunday posted its first-quarter vehicle production and delivery report for 2023. Here are the key numbers from the electric vehicle maker: Total deliveries Q1 2023: 422,875 Total production Q1 2023: 440,808 Deliveries are the closest approximation of sales disclosed by Tesla and are not broken out by individual model or region. The first quarter numbers represent a 36% increase in deliveries

To read this article: