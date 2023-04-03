(CNBC) Burger chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald’s asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions
McDonald’s reportedly temporarily shuts its U.S. offices and prepares layoff notices
