Nasdaq 100 futures slip ahead of first trading day of the second quarter: Live updates

April 3, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures retreated on Sunday evening as Wall Street turned its attention to the start of the second quarter. Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.36%, while S&P 500 futures slid 0.10%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 43 points, or 0.13%. The moves in futures come ahead of the first trading day of the second quarter on Monday. All three major averages were positive in the first quarter, despite turmoil in the banking sector

