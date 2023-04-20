Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta has started its latest round of layoffs, focusing on technical employees

April 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) As part of Meta’s latest round of job cuts announced in March, the company on Wednesday started laying off employees in technical roles. Employees with technical backgrounds like user experience, software engineering, graphics programming and other roles announced on LinkedIn that they had been let go by the company on Wednesday morning. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to CNBC the cuts had started.

