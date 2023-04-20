Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

ESPN to begin layoffs early next week as part of Disney cost cuts, sources say

April 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) ESPN will begin layoffs early next week as part of parent company Disney’s cost cutting efforts, according to people familiar with the matter. Cuts will include some on-air talent and management, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. The number of layoffs at ESPN is unclear and the decision process is still fluid.

