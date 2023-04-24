Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after failed turnaround efforts

April 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bed Bath & Beyond on Sunday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after it failed in several last-ditch efforts to raise enough money to keep the company alive. The beleaguered home goods retailer has been warning of a potential bankruptcy since early January, when it issued a “going concern” notice that it may not have the cash to cover expenses after a dismal holiday season. Shares of the company closed at 29 cents Friday, giving it a market value of $136.9 million.

