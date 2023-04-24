(CNBC) Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in total compensation in 2022, most of which came through stock awards, according to a securities report filed by the company on Friday. Pichai was awarded $218 million in equities last year through a triennial stock grant. His annual salary was $2 million from 2020 to 2022, the filing stated. The CEO’s compensation package also included almost $6 million for personal security in 2022.

