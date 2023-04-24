Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s compensation topped $200 million in 2022

April 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in total compensation in 2022, most of which came through stock awards, according to a securities report filed by the company on Friday. Pichai was awarded $218 million in equities last year through a triennial stock grant. His annual salary was $2 million from 2020 to 2022, the filing stated. The CEO’s compensation package also included almost $6 million for personal security in 2022.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. CFTC Charges 14 Entities for Fraudulently Claiming to be Registered with the Agency
  2. First Republic says deposits tumbled 40% to $104.5 billion in 1Q, but have stabilized since
  3. Coinbase sues SEC after months of silence from federal regulator
  4. ‘Crypto is dead in America,’ says longtime bitcoin bull Chamath Palihapitiya
  5. Apple declares ‘resounding victory’ after decision reached in Epic Games appeal

Search


Categories