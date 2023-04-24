Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Procter & Gamble beats earnings estimates, raises revenue forecast as prices rise

April 24, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Procter & Gamble on Friday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts’ expectations as higher prices helped offset lower demand for its products, particularly in Europe. The company, which owns household brands like Febreze, Charmin and Tide, also raised its forecast for organic sales growth for fiscal 2023 to 6%, up from its prior range of 4% to 5%.

