Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple bets big on India, but will still rely on China for ‘years’ to come

April 20, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) For years, Tim Cook has been bullish on India. Now, he’s betting big on the South Asian giant as Apple shifts its focus away from China and expands its footprint in India. Still, analysts told CNBC the iPhone-maker’s dependency on China will remain for years to come.  There’s potential for India to “become the next China” for Apple production, but it could take as long as a decade before it happens.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Bridgewater's Dalio to open family office branch in Abu Dhabi
  2. Apple bets big on India, but will still rely on China for ‘years’ to come
  3. Tesla net income and earnings drop more than 20% from last year
  4. IBM earnings top estimates as margins expand
  5. Meta has started its latest round of layoffs, focusing on technical employees

Search


Categories