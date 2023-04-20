(CNBC) Shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla dropped more than 4% after the company reported first-quarter earnings after the bell. Tesla specified in a shareholder deck that “underutilization of new factories” stressed margins, along with higher raw material, commodity, logistics and warranty costs, and lower revenue from environmental credits, all contributing to the drop in earnings from last year.
Tesla net income and earnings drop more than 20% from last year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.