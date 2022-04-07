(Opalesque) With three US-based companies-Cruise, Robinhood, and Databricks-collectively attracting $12.8 billion worth of venture capital (VC) funding, the USA dominated the list of the global top five VC-funded companies in 2021, said a study. According to a report by GlobalData, advancements in emerging technologies have boosted global VC investors’ confidence in US-based companies.

