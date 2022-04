(CNBC) Shares of Toast and Affirm dropped on Tuesday after analysts at MoffettNathanson said “longer-term growth trajectories are likely to disappoint” at the two fintech companies. Toast, a point-of-sale software provider for restaurants, was down almost 12% at close Tuesday and Affirm, which gives consumers a “buy now, pay later” option on purchases, was down more than 8%.

