(CNBC) Tesla just reported first-quarter earnings for 2022 and beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom lines. Here are the key numbers.

$3.22 vs $2.26 expected Revenue: $18.76 billion vs $17.80 billion expected

Shares rose as high as 6% in after-hours trading. Automotive revenue reached $16.86 billion, up 87% from the same period last year. Automotive gross margins jumped to a record 32.9% with Tesla reporting gross profit of $5.54 billion in its main segment.

