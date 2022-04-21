Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Embattled hedge fund Melvin Capital weighs unwinding current fund to start new one, sources say

April 21, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Melvin Capital, the embattled hedge fund run by its once high-flying founder Gabe Plotkin, has been discussing a novel plan with its investors under which the firm would return their capital, while giving them the right to reinvest that capital in what would essentially be a new fund run by Plotkin. Under the terms being discussed, Plotkin would unwind his current fund at the end of June. That fund was down 21% at the end of the first quarter.

