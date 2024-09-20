(CNBC) The tightening stance has set the BOJ apart as an outlier at a time when most of the global central banks are shifting toward easing policy. On Thursday, The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points to a range of 4.75% to 5.0%. The BOJ had long maintained interest rates near or below zero, as it sought to spur inflation and boost economic growth with massive monetary stimulus.
Bank of Japan keeps benchmark interest rate steady as it treads cautiously on normalizing policy
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.