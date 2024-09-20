Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla, Nvidia lead tech-heavy Nasdaq to one of best days of 2024 after Fed rate cut

September 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Investors poured into tech stocks at one of the fastest clips of the year a day after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2020. Led by a 7.4% gain in shares of Tesla and a 4% jump in Nvidia, the Nasdaq rose 2.5% on Thursday, its fourth-sharpest rally of 2024. The biggest gain of the year for the tech-heavy index was a 3% increase on Feb. 22.

