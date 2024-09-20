Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Dow futures are little changed after index closes above 42,000 for the first time: Live updates

September 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Dow futures flickered near the flatline Thursday night after the 30-stock average closed at a new record, bolstered by enthusiasm over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut. Dow futures were little changed. Futures tied to the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.2%. Shipping behemoth FedEx pulled back 11% in extended trading after the company slashed the top end of its full-year earnings outlook and trimmed its revenue guidance.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures are little changed after index closes above 42,000 for the first time: Live updates
  2. Bitcoin and crypto stocks rise after the Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point
  3. Bank of Japan keeps benchmark interest rate steady as it treads cautiously on normalizing policy
  4. Traditional hedge fund fees remain higher than bespoke strategies
  5. Tesla, Nvidia lead tech-heavy Nasdaq to one of best days of 2024 after Fed rate cut

Search


Categories