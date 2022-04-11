Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are lower as Wall Street struggles to rebound from a losing week

April 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stock futures declined on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to shake off a losing week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 181 points, or around 0.5%. Those for the S&P 500 also shed 0.7%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked 0.84% lower. Those moves came as U.S. Treasury yields continued their upward trek following a Friday jump that saw the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a 3-year high.

