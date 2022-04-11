(CNBC) The view that higher interest rates help stamp out inflation is essentially an article of faith, based on long-held economic gospel of supply and demand. But how does it really work? And will it work this time around, when bloated prices seem at least partially beyond the reach of conventional monetary policy? It is this dilemma that has Wall Street confused and markets volatile.
Here’s how the Fed raising interest rates can help get inflation lower, and why it could fail
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.