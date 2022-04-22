(CNBC) Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Thursday as the S&P 500 tried to avoid another losing week amid busy earnings and rising bond yields. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 20 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded 0.1% lower. The overnight action followed a dramatic reversal Thursday that saw major averages wiping earlier gains and closing lower.

