(CNBC) Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected. Snap was down about 4% at one point before recovering to rise over 7% at one point in volatile extended trading. It ended up rising less than 1%.
Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.