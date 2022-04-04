(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures were flat during overnight trading Sunday, after the S&P 500 posted a third straight week of gains. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 14 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.14%. Stocks advanced on Friday — the first day of the second quarter — with the Dow and S&P gaining 0.4% and 0.34%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29% and also finished the week in the green.

