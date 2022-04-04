Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are flat after S&P 500 notches third straight week of gains

April 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock index futures were flat during overnight trading Sunday, after the S&P 500 posted a third straight week of gains. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 14 points. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.14%. Stocks advanced on Friday — the first day of the second quarter — with the Dow and S&P gaining 0.4% and 0.34%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29% and also finished the week in the green.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Obtains Final Judgment Against Hedge Fund Adviser Who Jury Found Liable for Securities Fraud
  2. Hedge funds' confidence level remains resilient
  3. Elon Musk thumbs his nose at the SEC again with Twitter stake
  4. Stock futures are flat in overnight trading after tech-led rally
  5. Bear market rally’ is setting stage for a correction, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns

Search


Categories