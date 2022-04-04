Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds record $10bn net inflows in February

April 4, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) In the week ending April 1st 2022, eVestment reported that after starting 2022 with net investor redemptions, hedge funds bounced back in February with investors pouring $10 billion in new money into the business. After January’s outflows, year-to-date asset flows to the business now stand at +$7.95 billion. Hedge fund managers were down -0.26% in February – recording their second consecutive month of outperformance against the S&P 500 which slipped -3.14% during the month.

