(CNBC) Nasdaq 100 futures fell Thursday evening following an extravaganza of Big Tech earnings, with disappointments from Amazon and Apple. Futures tied to the tech-heavy index fell 1.5%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures slid 0.4% and S&P 500 futures retreated by 0.8%. The moves are a big reversal for stocks, which posted big gains in regular trading.

