Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Amazon takes $7.6 billion loss on Rivian stake after EV company’s stock plunge

April 29, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Amazon invested in electric vehicle maker Rivian in 2019 as part of a plan to go green. During the first quarter, it saw nothing but red. In its earnings report on Thursday, Amazon took a $7.6 billion loss on its stake in Rivian. Shares of the EV manufacturer plummeted by more than 50% in the first three months of 2022, reversing course from the fourth quarter, when the company held its stock market debut and saw its value skyrocket.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Medley Management and Former Co-CEOs to Pay $10 Million Penalty for Misleading Investors and Clients
  2. Apple shares dip after company warns of a possible $8 billion hit from supply constraints
  3. Amazon takes $7.6 billion loss on Rivian stake after EV company’s stock plunge
  4. Nasdaq futures slide as Amazon and Apple retreat after earnings
  5. Robinhood shares fall as retail brokerage reports shrinking revenue, fewer active users

Search


Categories