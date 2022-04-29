Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple shares dip after company warns of a possible $8 billion hit from supply constraints

April 29, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple’s revenue grew nearly 9% year over year in the quarter ended in March, the company said on Thursday, showing strong growth and bucking investor worries about a deteriorating macroeconomic environment affecting demand for high-end smartphones and computers.  But Apple shares fell nearly 4% in extended trading after Apple CFO Luca Maestri warned of several challenges in the current quarter, including supply constraints related to Covid-19

