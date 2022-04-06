Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Investment firm files demand for arbitration against Morgan Stanley –

April 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Disruptive Technology Solutions LLC and affiliated funds have filed a demand for arbitration against Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N) with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a copy of the letter it had reviewed. The investment bank is at the center of an investigation into whether Wall Street banks told favored clients about pending sales, known as block trades, that they were hired to carry out quietly, the report said on Monday.

