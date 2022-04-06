(Reuters) Emerging markets suffered their first portfolio outflows in a year in March, driven by investors ditching Chinese assets and growing anxiety over recent geopolitical events, a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed on Tuesday. Foreign net portfolio outflows for emerging markets came to $9.8 billion in March, IIF data showed, following a $13.3 billion inflow in February. Developing stocks lost $6.7 billion, while bonds saw $3.1 billion depart.

