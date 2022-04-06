Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Emerging markets suffer $9.8 billion outflow in March with big hit to China

April 6, 2022 : Permanent Link

(Reuters) Emerging markets suffered their first portfolio outflows in a year in March, driven by investors ditching Chinese assets and growing anxiety over recent geopolitical events, a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed on Tuesday. Foreign net portfolio outflows for emerging markets came to $9.8 billion in March, IIF data showed, following a $13.3 billion inflow in February. Developing stocks lost $6.7 billion, while bonds saw $3.1 billion depart.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fintech stocks Toast, Affirm close down on analyst concerns about ‘longer-term growth trajectories’
  2. Takeover Bid of Fortune 500 Company was a Sham
  3. Emerging markets suffer $9.8 billion outflow in March with big hit to China
  4. Investment firm files demand for arbitration against Morgan Stanley -
  5. How U.S. banks are dipping their toes in the crypto water

Search


Categories