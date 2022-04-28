Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Hedge funds attract the biggest inflows in 7 years on the back of market volatility

April 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The hedge fund industry attracted its largest inflows in seven years during the first quarter as investors sought downside protection amidst a volatility spike triggered by fears of inflation and rising rates as well as geopolitical tensions. The $4-trilion community saw total capital inflows of $19.8 billion during the first three months of 2022, the highest quarterly inflow since the second quarter of 2015, according to hedge fund data firm HFR.

