(CNBC) The hedge fund industry attracted its largest inflows in seven years during the first quarter as investors sought downside protection amidst a volatility spike triggered by fears of inflation and rising rates as well as geopolitical tensions. The $4-trilion community saw total capital inflows of $19.8 billion during the first three months of 2022, the highest quarterly inflow since the second quarter of 2015, according to hedge fund data firm HFR.

