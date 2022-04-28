Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Facebook forecast points to possible revenue drop for the first time after decade of growth

April 28, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Prior to the first quarter of this year, Facebook’s revenue growth had never sunk into the single digits. In the second quarter, it may not grow at all. Though shares of Facebook parent Meta jumped about 20% in extended trading on Wednesday on better-than-expected profit, the company’s business has flatlined and doesn’t look like it will rebound at least until the second half of the year.

