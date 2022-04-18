(Opalesque) Venture capital fundraising continued at a strong pace in Q1 2022. $54bn was raised by global venture capital funds in the quarter, an 11.1% rise on Q4 2021, but an 8.8% decline in the same period last year, said a study. The year-on-year decline is not a bad result given the strength of activity in late 2020 and going into 2021, according to Preqin’s Q1 2022 Venture Capital Report.

