(CNBC) In a court filing out late Friday, shareholders who are suing Tesla and CEO Elon Musk over alleged securities fraud said they won part of a critical ruling in their class-action lawsuit. The shareholders are suing Tesla over money they lost after Musk tweeted in 2018 that he was considering taking his electric vehicle company private at $420 per share and said he had funding secured to do so.
Elon Musk’s tweets about taking Tesla private were false, new court filing says
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.