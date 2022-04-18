Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Elon Musk’s tweets about taking Tesla private were false, new court filing says

April 18, 2022 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In a court filing out late Friday, shareholders who are suing Tesla and CEO Elon Musk over alleged securities fraud said they won part of a critical ruling in their class-action lawsuit. The shareholders are suing Tesla over money they lost after Musk tweeted in 2018 that he was considering taking his electric vehicle company private at $420 per share and said he had funding secured to do so.

