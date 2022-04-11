Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Court Orders Danish Resident to Pay Over $4.7 Million for Forex Fraud and Misappropriation

April 11, 2022 : Permanent Link

(HedgeCo.Net) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has announced the U.S. Court for the Southern District of New York has entered an order and a final judgment against Danish resident Casper Mikkelsen, a/k/a Carsten Nielsen, a/k/a Brian Thomson, a/k/a Thomas Jensen, a/k/a Casper Muller, permanently prohibiting him from trading commodity interests, and ordering him to pay $1,191,286 in restitution and a $3,573,860 penalty, which is triple the profits Mikkelsen made committing this fraud.

To read this article:

