S&P 500 futures rise after earnings lift the index to a second winning day: Live updates

April 24, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures edged higher Tuesday night as investors parsed the latest financial releases from corporate America. Futures tied to the broad index advanced 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures popped 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded near flat. Tesla climbed more than 10% in extended trading after the company announced a renewed push into “more affordable” electric vehicle models.

