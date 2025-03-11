Alternative Investment News

(HedgeCo.Net, West Palm Beach)—Hedge funds hit the brakes hard on Friday, unwinding single-stock positions at a pace unseen in over two years, evoking memories of the early COVID-19 panic, according to a Monday note from Goldman Sachs. The sell-off, one of the most aggressive de-risking moves since March 2020, comes as Wall Street reels from a brutal Monday, with the Nasdaq plunging 4% amid fears that President Donald Trump’s tariff policies could tip the U.S. economy into recession.

“It was a textbook de-leveraging crunch,” said James Koutoulas, CEO of Typhon Capital Management, capturing the mood of a market caught in a vise. Goldman Sachs’ analysis paints a stark picture: the unloading of single-name stocks marked the largest such move in over 24 months, with echoes of the portfolio purges that gripped managers five years ago when the pandemic first struck. The bank also nodded to January 2021, when hedge funds scrambled to cover short bets on meme stocks as retail traders turned the tables.

The timing couldn’t be more precarious. Leverage across the hedge fund industry has hit an all-time high, with Goldman Sachs reporting equity position leverage at 2.9 times—a five-year peak. That towering debt pile has some investors on edge, whispering to HedgeCo.net about the risk of a domino effect: if one high-leverage fund stumbles, the de-risking could snowball, choking off any chance of a near-term market rebound.

A Broad Retreat

Friday’s unwind wasn’t picky. Hedge funds shed both long and short positions, targeting trades Goldman Sachs flagged as “crowded”—those overpopulated by the herd. The risk-off wave swept through 10 of 11 global sectors, with industrials taking the hardest hit. No region was spared, but the U.S. bore the brunt, a reflection of its outsized role in the global equity game.

By Monday morning, before the major indexes cratered further, the damage was already clear. Goldman Sachs clocked equities long/short funds down 1.5%, while systematic managers—those leaning on algorithms—fared slightly better, dropping 0.3%. It was a grim prelude to a day that saw the NYSE’s Wall Street entrance framed by a market in freefall.

Leverage Looms Large

This isn’t just a reaction to Trump’s tariff saber-rattling; it’s a reckoning with leverage run amok. Hedge funds have been riding high on borrowed money, amplifying bets in a market that, until recently, seemed to reward the bold. Now, with economic storm clouds gathering, that leverage looks less like a rocket booster and more like a lead weight. Goldman Sachs’ data suggests the unwind could be just the beginning—some funds, sitting on concentrated trades, are retracing steps last seen when COVID turned the world upside down.

For industry watchers, the parallels to 2020 are chilling. Back then, portfolio managers slashed exposure as uncertainty reigned; today, it’s tariff fears and a leveraged house of cards driving the retreat. The question hanging over the market: will this be a controlled burn, or the spark that lights a broader fire?

What’s Next?

HedgeCo.net sources signal unease. Investors fear that if high-leverage funds keep shedding risk, the selling pressure could linger, derailing hopes of a quick recovery. The crowded trades—once a badge of consensus—are now a liability, unwound in a rush that’s left portfolios lighter but markets shakier.

As the dust settles from Monday’s rout, the hedge fund world is at a pivot point. Goldman Sachs’ warning is clear: this is no ordinary dip. With leverage at record highs and de-risking in full swing, 2025’s early days are shaping up as a test of nerves—and balance sheets.

