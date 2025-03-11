Alternative Investment News

- Private Equity: Optimism around deal volume contrasts with skepticism over retail PE outcomes, per CNN and X chatter.
- Hedge Funds: Pessimism prevails as funds struggle to regain footing, with X reflecting investor discontent.
- Venture Capital: Strong bullishness on AI and tech, with funding rounds signaling resilience amid broader market uncertainty.
|Sector
|Key News
|Date Reported
|Impact/Notes
|Private Equity
|Sycamore’s $10B Walgreens deal; DNO ASA’s $1.6B Sval Energi buy
|Recent/March 10
|Retail and energy focus, liquidity push
|Hedge Funds
|Lost half 2025 gains in tech selloff; China stock sales continue
|March 7/March 10
|Volatility hits returns, regulatory pushback
|Venture Capital
|Odeko ($126M), Aescape ($83M), Freed ($30M), others; AI growth
|March 10/March 11
|Tech/AI boom, robust funding despite macro challenges