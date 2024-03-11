Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures fall slightly after Dow’s worst week since October: Live updates

March 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures fell slightly Sunday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out its worst week since October. Investors are also looking ahead to inflation data due out later this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dipped 21 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.17% and 0.38%, respectively. Wall Street is coming off a losing week for the major averages.

