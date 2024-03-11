Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nvidia is sued by authors over AI use of copyrighted works

March 11, 2024

(CNBC) Nvidia whose chips power artificial intelligence, has been sued by three authors who said it used their copyrighted books without permission to train its NeMo AI platform. Brian Keene, Abdi Nazemian and Stewart O’Nan said their works were part of a dataset of about 196,640 books that helped train NeMo to simulate ordinary written language, before being taken down in October “due to reported copyright infringement.”

