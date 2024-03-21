Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Intel awarded up to $8.5 billion in CHIPS Act grants, with billions more in loans available

March 21, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Intel could receive an additional $11 billion in loans from the CHIPS and Science Act, which was passed in 2022. The awards will be announced by President Joe Biden in Arizona on Wednesday. The money will help “leading-edge semiconductors made in the United States” keep “America in the driver’s seat of innovation,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on a call with reporters. Intel and the White House said their agreement is nonbinding and preliminary and could change.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed holds rates steady and maintains three cuts coming sometime this year
  2. Intel awarded up to $8.5 billion in CHIPS Act grants, with billions more in loans available
  3. Reddit prices IPO at $34 per share in first major social media offering since 2019
  4. Shares of Micron pop 14% on earnings beat driven by AI boom
  5. STT readies broker-dealers and clearing firms for May T+1 compliance

Search


Categories