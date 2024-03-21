(CNBC) Along with the decision, Fed officials penciled in three quarter-percentage point cuts by the end of 2024, which would be the first reductions since the early days of the Covid pandemic in March 2020. The current federal funds rate level is the highest in more than 23 years. The rate sets what banks charge each other for overnight lending but feeds through to many forms of consumer debt.
Fed holds rates steady and maintains three cuts coming sometime this year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.