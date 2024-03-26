Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTX estate selling majority stake in AI startup Anthropic for $884 million

March 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has struck a deal with a consortium of buyers to sell the majority of its stake in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic for $884 million, according to a filing submitted late Friday to a Delaware court. The document, lists a mix of buyers, with the largest stake going to ATIC Third International Investment Co., an enterprise aligned with Mubadala, a sovereign wealth fund.

