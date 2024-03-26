Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin jumps 7%, retakes $70,000 to start the week

March 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The price of the flagship cryptocurrency was last higher by 7.8% at $70,995.48, according to Coin Metrics. It briefly rose to $71,239.31 in late afternoon trading as the stock market closed. Ether jumped 7.4% to $3,634.80. Most other cryptocurrencies rode the bitcoin wave, too. MicroStrategy, which trades as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, surged 21%, while Coinbase advanced 9%.

