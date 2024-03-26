Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as market rally takes a breather: Live updates

March 26, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Monday night, after the major averages took a breather from their rally. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures inched up just 11 points, or 0.03%. Futures tied to both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 added about 0.1% each. The three major averages ended Monday lower. The 30-stock Dow dipped 0.4%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell around 0.3% each.

