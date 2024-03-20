Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto firm Ledger to launch iPod-inspired crypto wallet in May, after months of delays

March 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Crypto wallet maker Ledger says it is set to launch its much-anticipated hardware wallet Ledger Stax, which was designed by iPod inventor Tony Fadell, in May. Ledger, which makes hardware and software wallets for crypto investors, first announced Ledger Stax in 2022 after a plunge in crypto prices in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

