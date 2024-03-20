Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

MicroStrategy, largest corporate holder of bitcoin, drops as much as 18% as cryptocurrency falls

March 20, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of MicroStrategy tumbled on Tuesday alongside the price of bitcoin as the company bought even more of the cryptocurrency. The stock was last lower by 5.67%. Earlier, it fell as much as 18%. The move came as MicroStrategy bought an additional 9,245 bitcoins for about $623 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

