(CNBC) Shares of MicroStrategy tumbled on Tuesday alongside the price of bitcoin as the company bought even more of the cryptocurrency. The stock was last lower by 5.67%. Earlier, it fell as much as 18%. The move came as MicroStrategy bought an additional 9,245 bitcoins for about $623 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.
