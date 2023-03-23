Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Wells Fargo lists financial instability as biggest economic risk post-Fed decision

March 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) A major Wall Street firm is ranking financial instability over inflation as the biggest economic risk for the next three months. In an interview following the Federal Reserve’s quarter point interest rate hike, Wells Fargo Securities’ Michael Schumacher suggested policymakers are underestimating how quickly tightening credit conditions could hurt the economy.

