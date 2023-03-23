(CNBC) Bitcoin has rallied nearly 70% so far this year — and industry insiders who spoke to CNBC remain bullish, with one saying the world’s biggest cryptocurrency could reach new heights. Bitcoin previously hit its all-time high of $68,990.90 in November 2021. Since then it has fallen about 60%. Marshall Beard, chief strategy officer at U.S.-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, said $100,000 could be a possibility for bitcoin.

