Bitcoin at $100,000? Insiders say the cryptocurrency could test new highs this year

March 23, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bitcoin has rallied nearly 70% so far this year — and industry insiders who spoke to CNBC remain bullish, with one saying the world’s biggest cryptocurrency could reach new heights. Bitcoin previously hit its all-time high of $68,990.90 in November 2021. Since then it has fallen about 60%. Marshall Beard, chief strategy officer at U.S.-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, said $100,000 could be a possibility for bitcoin.

