Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stripe slashes valuation to $50 billion in new $6.5 billion funding round

March 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Payment processor Stripe raised $6.5 billion at a $50 billion valuation, the company said Wednesday, a sharp discount from its record valuation of $95 billion in 2021. “Stripe does not need this capital to run its business,” the company said in a press release. The cash raise — with contributions from Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Goldman Sachs, and Temasek — will instead go towards providing liquidity to “current and former employees”

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Ellis pockets biggest Man Group pay packet since 2008
  2. Snap and META stock surges on report that Biden may ban TikTok
  3. S&P 500 futures rise following a volatile session on Wall Street: Live updates
  4. Credit Suisse to borrow up to nearly $54 billion from Swiss National Bank
  5. One of the best ways to figure out what the Fed will do next is to look at regional bank stocks

Search


Categories